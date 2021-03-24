Fred again.. Announces Debut Album 'Actual Life (April 14-December 17 2020)'

Fred again.. will release his debut album 'Actual Life (April 14-December 17 2020)' on April 16th.

The BRIT Award winning producer has worked with a slew of artists, crafting era-defining releases alongside Stormzy, Headie One, and more.

His own solo output exists on its own terms, recently sparring with The Blessed Madonna on club shaker 'Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)'.

Debut album 'Actual Life (April 14-December 17 2020)' is out on April 16th, and it follows his recent 'Don't Judge Me' collaboration with FKA twigs and Headie One.

Tracklisting:

1. April 14 th 2020

2. Kyle (I Found You)

3. Dermot (See Yourself In My Eyes)

4. Yasminah (See Your Face Again)

5. Hackney (Interlude)

6. Julia (Deep Diving)

7. Adam (Interlude)

8. Me (Heavy)

9. Big Hen (Steal My Joy)

10. Marnie (Wish I Had U)

11. Sabrina (I Am A Party)

12. Lydia (Please Make It Better)

13. Carlos (Make It Thru)

14. Angie (Interlude)

15. Angie (I’ve Been Lost)

16. December 17 th 2020

17. Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) [BONUS TRACK]

