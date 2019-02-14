Franz Ferdinand Drummer Paul Thomson Drops Out Of Tour

Franz Ferdinand drummer Paul Thomson has dropped out of the band's tour after injuring his finger.

The band were waiting in the lobby of a hotel in Casablanca, when "an ugly piece of art..." fell from the wall.

Crushing drummer Paul Thomson's hand, his finger was severely injured meaning that he can't hold a drum stick.

As a result, he's been forced to drop out of Franz Ferdinand's current tour while he recuperates - the shows will go ahead, but with Mike Evans on the drum stool.

Paul will be unable to continue this tour while it heals.



We are happy to welcome our friend Mike Evans who will stand in for him temporarily. — Franz Ferdinand (@Franz_Ferdinand) July 6, 2019

Alex Kapranos was particularly vehement in his disgust at the work of art...

The painting was truly awful. https://t.co/ISupeYgTfC — Αλεξ Καπράνος (@alkapranos) July 6, 2019

While bass player Bob Hardy revealed an unusual confrontation with the Moroccan Royal Family...

This wouldn’t have happened if we hadn’t had to wait so long in the lobby, and we had to wait so long in the lobby because the Moroccan royal family had taken our rooms, that we’d booked months before. https://t.co/1K8gWvDwLI — Bob Hardy (@B0bHardy) July 6, 2019

Get well soon, Paul!

Photo Credit: David Edwards

