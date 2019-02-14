Franz Ferdinand Drummer Paul Thomson Drops Out Of Tour

After his finger is crushed by "an ugly piece of art..."
Robin Murray
News
08 · 07 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 08 · 07 · 2019
0

Franz Ferdinand drummer Paul Thomson has dropped out of the band's tour after injuring his finger.

The band were waiting in the lobby of a hotel in Casablanca, when "an ugly piece of art..." fell from the wall.

Crushing drummer Paul Thomson's hand, his finger was severely injured meaning that he can't hold a drum stick.

As a result, he's been forced to drop out of Franz Ferdinand's current tour while he recuperates - the shows will go ahead, but with Mike Evans on the drum stool.

Alex Kapranos was particularly vehement in his disgust at the work of art...

While bass player Bob Hardy revealed an unusual confrontation with the Moroccan Royal Family...

Get well soon, Paul!

Photo Credit: David Edwards

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Franz Ferdinand
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next