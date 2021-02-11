Franz Ferdinand Announce New Greatest Hits Compilation

Franz Ferdinand will release their 'Hits To The Head' compilation on March 11th.

The new release completes the circle, landing some 20 years after their Mercury winning smash hit debut.

The incoming 20 track compilation celebrates their career to date, alongside gifting fans two brand new songs.

Out on March 11th, 'Hits To The Head' features 'Billy Goodbye' and 'Curious' produced by Alex Kapranos, Julian Corrie and Stuart Price.

Alex Kapronos comments...

It's the same as writing a set-list for a festival: you want to play the songs you know people want to hear. The hits. Bring the hits to the head. The heart. The feet. That means obvious singles, but also songs you know have a special meaning for both band and audience like 'Outsiders'.

We also added two new songs, recorded last year: 'Billy Goodbye' and 'Curious', both co-produced at the last stage with Stuart Price. I have friends who believe you’re somehow not a “real” fan if you own a best of rather than a discography. I disagree. I think of my parents’ record collection as a kid. I loved their compilation LPs.

I am so grateful that they had 'Changes' or 'Rolled Gold'. Those LPs were my entrance point. My introduction.

Glam stomper 'Billy Goodbye' is out now - tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1 Darts Of Pleasure

2 Take Me Out

3 The Dark Of The Matinée

4 Michael

5 This Fire

6 Do You Want To

7 Walk Away

8 The Fallen

9 Outsiders

10 Lucid Dreams

11 Ulysses

12 No You Girls

13 Right Action

14 Evil Eye

15 Love Illumination

16 Stand On The Horizon

17 Always Ascending

18 Glimpse Of Love

19 Curious

20 Billy Goodbye

- - -