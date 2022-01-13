Frank Turner's 'A Wave Across The Bay' Is A Salute To Scott Hutchison

Frank Turner has shared his new song 'A Wave Across The Bay'.

The songwriter's new album 'FTHC' is out on February 11th, and it contains some of his most piercingly personal work to date.

Addressing family, grief, and some of his most private feelings, Frank Turner salutes an old friend on this latest preview.

'A Wave Across The Bay' addresses the loss of Frightened Rabbit songwriter Scott Hutchison - the two were close, and Frank found his loss difficult to comprehend.

In this new song Frank Turner envisages a final parting, a dream-like encounter that he admits neither would believe in, “given that both of us are atheists.”

Frank explains: "I still miss my friend Scott every day. His passing left such a huge hole in so many lives. I wrote this song in his honour and memory, it was hard to write and record, but I think it does the man some small justice."

Unbearably tender, 'A Wave Across The Bay' cuts straight to the bone, a song of rich feeling, and a powerful salute to an incredible person.

