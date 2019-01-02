Frank Turner Confirms New Album, Podcast Series

Frank Turner will release new album 'No Man's Land' later this year.

The songwriter recently came across the tale of Jinny Bingham, a witch who lived in Camden in the 1600s.

Inspired, he began focussing on other remarkable women marginalised by history, and this influenced his songwriting.

New album 'No Man's Land' contains 13 tracks, with each song focussing on the story of a different woman from history.

Figures include Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Egyptian feminist activist Huda Sha'arawi, Dodge City dancehall dancer Dora Hand, and the Jazz Baroness herself Nica Rothschild.

Out on August 16th, the record was produced by Catherine Marks, and it's led by 'Sister Rosetta Tharpe'.

Tune in now.

Alongside the album Frank Turner have pieced together a 13 part podcast series - each episode hones in on a particular track from the album, features guests in conversation, a detailed history of the women who inspired it, and an acoustic performance.

Tracklisting:

Jinny Bingham’s Ghost

Sister Rosetta

I Believed You, William Blake

Nica

A Perfect Wife

Silent Key

Eye of the Day

The Death of Dora Hand

The Graveyard of the Outcast Dead

The Lioness

The Hymn of Kassiani

Rescue Annie

Rosemary Jane

