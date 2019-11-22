Frank Ocean's brother Ryan Breaux has died.

The two were extremely close, Ryan Breaux's social media accounts becoming a fixture of Frank Ocean fandom.

A few hours ago speculation swept through fans, with a suggestion that the American has died.

Sadly, this has now been confirmed by multiple sources - no word yet on cause of death, and Frank Ocean has not commented officially.

our hearts are shattered for Frank and his family. rest in peace @rryanbreaux — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) August 2, 2020

Enormously sad news. Our thoughts are with Frank Ocean and his family.

- - -

UPDATE

Initial reports from the United States suggest that Ryan Breaux was involved in a car accident earlier today (August 2nd).

