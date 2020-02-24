Frank Ocean To Release New Song On Vinyl

Frank Ocean is set to release a new song on vinyl.

In a note to fans, all those who pre-ordered the Arca produced 'Little Demon' on seven inch will now receive a new song instead.

There's no word on what the song will be - or even a title - but hey, new Frank...

If you ordered the Little Demon vinyl from https://t.co/IbYQexUmCB, you will now be receiving a new unreleased Frank Ocean song instead pic.twitter.com/S2EOSVpNFZ — Blonded. (@blondedocean) February 25, 2020

Frank Ocean's last album 'Blonde' landed in 2016.

