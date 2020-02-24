Frank Ocean To Release New Song On Vinyl

Fans who ordered 'Little Demon' will claim the track...
Robin Murray
News
25 · 02 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 25 · 02 · 2020
0

Frank Ocean is set to release a new song on vinyl.

In a note to fans, all those who pre-ordered the Arca produced 'Little Demon' on seven inch will now receive a new song instead.

There's no word on what the song will be - or even a title - but hey, new Frank...

Frank Ocean's last album 'Blonde' landed in 2016.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

frank ocean
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next