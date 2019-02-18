Frank Ocean Shares New Single 'DHL'

Frank Ocean has shared his new single 'DHL' - tune in now.

The songwriter released only one track in 2018 - a hypnotic cover of 'Moon River' - but recently began hinting at new material.

Launching queer club night PrEP+ in New York, the singer was forced to address criticism from the LGBTQ+ community on Tumblr.

Denying there was any form of corporate sponsorship, he invited his critics to come down to the night.

On the first instalment of PrEP+ fans were treated to something new from Frank Ocean, in the form of 'DHL'.

The single is out now, a woozy club-focussed jammer with some distorted electronics and a carnal vocal from Frank.

Initially aired on his Beats 1 show, 'DHL' might be followed by two other singles - if Frank can get them to his exceptionally high standards, that is.

Tune in now.

