Frank Ocean Releases New Songs 'Dear April' And 'Cayendo'

Frank Ocean has released two new songs, 'Dear April' and 'Cayendo'.

The songwriter launched a club night in New York last year, and opened it by previewing new material.

Placing 'Dear April' and 'Cayendo' up for sale on his website, fans were able to pre-order a special seven inch edition.

The release is complete with remixes from Justice and Sango, with the coloured vinyl release becoming highly sought after.

The vinyl edition has started shipping, although its unclear if 'Dear April' and 'Cayendo' will ever reach streaming services.

