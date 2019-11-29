Frank Ocean Launches Voter Registration Drive

Frank Ocean has launched a voter registration drive through his blonded.co website.

The American artist added a message to his Instagram stories just as the first Presidential debate drew to a halt, warning fans that Donald Trump "might not leave the White House even if he loses the race".

Pointing unregistered citizens towards his blonded.co site , Frank Ocean revealed a link that allows fans to register to vote.

He writes:

Debates are on. It all feels fake. The problem’s that it’s not. Donald is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race so some say. Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates. If you’re not registered swipe up to blonded.co the form just takes 2 minutes to fill out. Goodnight.

It's not the first time Frank Ocean has been vocal politically - he shared a series of radio shows during the 2018 Mid Term elections.

