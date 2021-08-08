Frank Ocean Launches Luxury Company Homer

Frank Ocean has launched new luxury company Homer.

The move was announced in a message to fans, with Homer set to produce high-end materials.

A website has been launched, featuring printed silk scarves, and jewellery.

Frank Ocean takes care of photography, while campaign imagery is by frequent collaborator Tyrone Lebon.

Dubbed an "independent American luxury company", Homer will have a store in New York - 70-74 Bowery - which is available by appointment only.

In an IG story Frank Ocean writes...

Hand on my heart, this project has kept my mind moving and my imagination turning throughout it all. All of my work now is dedicated to my family. Everything. My hope is to make things that last, that are hard to destroy, set it in stone.

I’m so fucking happy for everyone involved and I admire you and am proud of you and couldn’t have done it without you. A.P, Michael, Nile, Allie, Tone (happy birthday!!), Evan, Tracy, David Tommy, Juliana, Charlie, Jake, Ysham, Keisha the whole house. Everybody who came to California when we had no lights and no water and no chairs or desks and built this all from nothing with me.

I wanna say thank you for believing in my vision and taking a part in this story from the bottom of my heart. This is 3 years in the making and there is so so much I’m excited to share with all you strangers. Love.

