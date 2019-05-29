Frank Ocean Is Channelling "Club" Elements On His New Material

Frank Ocean has given a few more details about his new album.

The songwriter is constructing fresh material, and sat down with W Magazine to discuss it further.

Borrowing from "club" elements, Frank Ocean says he has immersed himself in scenes across the globe; "Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic…"

Certainly, he's got experience here, linking with UK collective 1-800 Dinosaur back in 2015.

As for the lyrical content, he explained: "I believed for a very long time that there was strength in vulnerability, and I really don’t believe that anymore..."

"It’s my story. The expectation for artists to be vulnerable and truthful is a lot, you know? - when it’s no longer a choice. Like, in order for me to satisfy expectations, there needs to be an outpouring of my heart or my experiences in a very truthful, vulnerable way. I’m more interested in lies than that. Like, give me a full motion-picture fantasy."

Refusing to send his material across the web to avoid the potential for leaks, Frank Ocean instead seems to be transporting USBs around the globe.

He comments: "I’m working with a string arranger right now in Rio, and every time we go back and forth, because I don’t put things on the Internet, I have to send a drive with someone to Rio, or I have to go myself."

Currently plotting a photo series, Frank Ocean also indicated that he wanted to take a "punk" approach to utilising distribution.

Check out the full interview HERE.

