Frank Ocean Gives Free Merch To People Who Vote In US Midterms

Frank Ocean really, really wants people to vote.

A flyer posted to his Tumblr account earlier today encourages fans to get out and vote in the US midterm elections - which will decide who controls the House of Representatives - by giving them free merch in return.

Ocean’s post reads: “Bring proof (a photo of you at the ballot) that you voted to any of the locations below and get some free merch.

“Because God bless America.” The locations are in Houston, Miami, Dallas, and Atlanta.”

These cities were apparently chosen because of the states they’re in and the potential support Ocean fans could offer specific candidates: Stacey Abrams in Georgia, Andrew Gillum in Florida, and Beto O’Rourke.

The flyer also points out that the 42% of people who don’t currently vote in America is the country’s “the largest political group”.

An accompanying tweet said: “If you live/vote in one of these areas, tag us with a photo of the merch so the rest of blonded hive can feast with you.”

Frank (via Tyler The Creator) shared pictures of some of the early beneficiaries.

First look at the merch via @Tylerwolf_ pic.twitter.com/SCNp8e68Vm — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) November 6, 2018

While encouraging fans, he was careful not to break any voting laws in different states...

Make sure you double check your state laws regarding use of electronics at the polls before taking a photo. In some states it is illegal to do so. pic.twitter.com/bvyQpZ48vP — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) November 6, 2018

Only time will tell how effective Ocean's political campaign has been...

