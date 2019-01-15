Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Take No Prisoners With 'Crowbar'

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes are set to release new album 'End Of Suffering' later this year.

The album was recorded in London during last summer's endless heatwave, and a little of that scorching atmosphere makes its way to the final recording.

Named after the Buddhist term for enlightenment, 'End Of Suffering' was overseen by producer Cam Blackwood, with Alan Moulder involved in the mixing.

Potent new single 'Crowbar' is online now, a bruising, unrelenting return, one that oozes with a primal punk energy.

Frank Carter explains: “I saw an amazing bit of graffiti during the Paris riots which said: We’ve cut off heads for less than this... I loved that attitude. People are sick of being force fed doom and gloom.”

Ross Cairns takes charge of the visuals, as the band play amid an abandoned building, a decontamination team working around them.

Tune in below.

