Frances Shares 'Eclipse', Her First New Single In Three Years

UK songwriter Frances returns with new single 'Eclipse'.

The singer featured on the BBC Sound Of 2016 poll, and was tipped to enjoy huge success.

Her 2017 debut album afforded the UK artist space to express herself, but since then she's taken a backseat.

New single 'Eclipse' finds Frances emerging once more, the end point in "a real journey", as she puts it.

Her gentle touch is still there, while there's also a sculpted pop element to her work, one that has a new thirst for immediacy.

She explains...

"I’ve been on a real journey towards releasing music again. I’ve created something that I’m truly proud of musically and it’s wonderful to have had the time and the opportunity to create something solely by myself."

"'Eclipse' is about finding someone within yourself that you didn’t know had ever been there. It’s about surprising yourself and seeing yourself from a brand new perspective. It felt very appropriate to release this song first as I really do feel like a brand new version of myself."

Photo Credit: LSB Studios

