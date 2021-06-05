Franc Moody Release New Single 'Tired Of Waiting'

London based collective Franc Moody (Ned Franc and Jon Moody) have disclosed ‘Tired Of Waiting’ a slammer single that will get people dancing. This French inspired disco house number exhibits a tease of what is to come in their next EP ‘House of FM’ (out on June 9th). An addictive slice which has traces of deep funk and soul, emitting sheer disco derived pleasure. Perfect timing for the coming summer.

'Tired Of Waiting' started life (say the band) "as a bass line and a trucking groove. Some Spaghetti Western, Ennio Morricone meets National Rail-style chugging guitar lines followed only to be finished off with some stabbing soul interjections from the colossus of Rhodes. Once run through the FM blender, those ingredients formed the basis of the track.”

And what a strong foundation those elements moulded. The sparse vocal addition will be continually on repeat in your head.

Franc Moody have fully grabbed time during the pandemic by the horns, not only by making rhythms but also by raising money for Music Venues Trust through their ‘Live In The Lift’ online stream and setting up a sustainable merch line- TOBEFRANK. This duo does not stop giving.

Add this track to your playlist.

Words: Caitlin Sibthorpe

- - -

