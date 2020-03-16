Fran Lobo Details EP, Shares New Cut 'Monster'

Fran Lobo has shared her vivid, engrossing new piece 'Monster'.

The composer and instrumentalist has worked with some Clash favourites, including Floating Points.

Steeped in choral tradition, she's able to meld this with electronic enquiries, something exposed on her new EP.

Out on June 19th, the EP is teased with new song 'Monster', a highly individual new composition.

Worth filing alongside Kelsey Lu or even LAFAWNDAH, her new project tackles grief, addiction, and staying true to your own path.

New song 'Monster' is out now, melding Fran Lobo's unique approach to some key collaborators.

She comments...

"This track started from a jam on a Volca sample I'd bought myself and evolved into an embodiment of frustration with identity, relationships and dreams/reality. The song includes the voices of Deep Throat Choir, LIPS and the Roundhouse Choir and Jemma Freeman on guitar, samples and rare drum machines and synthesisers. It was engineered by Andy Ramsay and mixed by Jimmy Robertson."

The full video is online now, a journey from London to Southern India "exploring the displacement and search for identity experienced as a child of the diaspora. It deals with the idea of family, belonging and friendship and in doing so, asks audiences to question their own sense of identity."

Tune in now.

