FRANÇOIS Returns With Ghostly Pop Ripper 'Hearted'

Pop riser FRANÇOIS is fast making his voice heard.

Releasing a string of exuberant singles, his electronic-saturated, hook-heavy take on digital R&B engages at every turn.

Based in Liverpool, FRANÇOIS delves into his own life for inspiration, remaining true to himself, and true to his art.

New single 'Hearted' is a ghostly pop return, the warped and woozy effects on his voice twisting the melody into fresh shapes.

The digital production sits alongside such a humane vocal, so touching and yet also so clear, a sign of his growing confidence.

Tune in now.

