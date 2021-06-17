Foy Vance announces new album 'Signs Of Life'.

The songwriter splits his time between London and the Scottish Highlands, with the North of Scotland becoming something of a refuge during COVID times.

His new album was sculpted last year, and it's framed by the tension and doubt 2020 brought, but also the innate promise of something better.

Out on September 10th, 'Signs Of Life' contains recent single 'Sapling' - watch a performance clip of that song HERE.

Foy explains...

“'Signs Of Life' is about re-emergence – me in my own soft revolution, the world re-emerging in what we’re about to see as we hopefully go back to some semblance of normality. But just life in general – flowers growing through the cracks in Chernobyl. Life finds a way, doesn’t it?”

New single 'Time Stand Still' is out now - check it out below.

Tracklisting:

1 Sapling

2 We Can't Be Tamed

3 Signs Of Life

4 Roman Attack

5 People Are Pills

6 Time Stand Still

7 If Christopher Calls

8 System

9 Hair of The Dog

10 Resplendence

11 Republic Of Eden

12 It Ain't Over

13 Percolate

