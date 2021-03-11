Foxes Returns With Euphoric Single 'Sky Love'

Alt-pop aesthete Foxes returns with new single 'Sky Love'.

The hotly tipped riser shared her aptly named debut album 'Glorious' in full before pressing pause - taking a step back to focus on herself, and her own happiness.

New album 'The Kick' finds Foxes coming back into focus, and it's set to be released on February 11th next year.

Stripped from the LP, new single 'Sky Love' is online now, and it's a disco-tinged burner with a gently euphoric feel.

A pick-me-up for these stressful times, 'Sky Love' attempts to reach for the impossible.

Foxes says the song it about “craving the kind of love that seems unimaginable, drives you crazy and is all consuming. A love that feels otherworldly and like nothing you’ve felt before.”

Tune in now.

