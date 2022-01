Foxes returns with new single 'Absolute'.

Out now, it's part of the pop singer's new chapter, one opened in 2020 with her excellent comeback 'Love Not Loving You'.

Defiant and independent, Foxes will release her new album 'The Kick' on February 11th.

'Absolute' blazes a trail, a carefree bop that seems to push bak against Dry January in favour of all-out exuberance.

A frisky piece of juicy pop music, it comes complete with a saucy lil video, too.

Tune in now.

