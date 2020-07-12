Foxes Re-visits Painful Memories With New Single 'Hollywood'

UK born pop sorceress Foxes digs into her past on new single 'Hollywood'.

Recently returning with her all-out bop ‘Love Not Loving You’, the English artist takes a turn towards the personal on her follow up single.

Out now, 'Hollywood' re-visits painful memories of her first trips to Los Angeles, the story of an outsider attempting to establish herself.

A song that deals with isolation and regret, 'Hollywood' is a cathartic experience, a pop document that peels the veneer away from the City of Angels.

She comments...

“Anyone who has spent some time in Los Angeles will understand the long shadow that amazing city can cast. When you step away from the glimmering lights and the star studded parties it can be a hard place, echoing with feelings of loneliness, isolation and rejection.”

“I wrote this song after an extended stay in West Hollywood when I was feeling completely overwhelmed and really struggling as a young artist trying to make sense of it all...”

Tune in now.

