Fox Stevenson's 'Lava' Is A Cute Slice Of DIY Pop

Fox Stevenson has shared his new single 'Lava' in full.

The multi-hyphenate bedroom pop auteur started life in the drum 'n' bass world, before steering out into something more overtly pop.

A singer, songwriter, and producer, this multi-instrumentalist is now a pop realm unto himself.

Writing the rules as he goes along, new single 'Lava' continues his journey, following on from last year's album 'Killjoy'.

Out on July 17th, 'Lava' is a neat take on late 90s punk-pop matched to some bedroom DIY effects, with that warped vocal having a neat, slightly adolescent feel.

"It started off as a sort of homage to Gorillaz, Weezer and early 2000s video game music," he comments. "It became kind of far removed from the original shoestring vibe, but I’d like to think it still has some of those bones in it."

Fox continues: "The lyrics are about living in a chaotic world and not really having much of a bearing on anything, so you’re just kinda... there, getting by, melting in the lava of everyday life."

An apt slice of wisdom about attempting to get by in a world of chaos, 'Lava' doubles as an addictive alt-pop ear-worm.

Tune in now.

