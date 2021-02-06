Fousheé Returns With Spartan New Single 'my slime'

New Jersey riser Fousheé returns with her brand new single 'my slime'.

The genre-bending rule breaker allows all manner of influences to seep into her music, resulting in a distinctive, deeply individual voice.

Her new project 'Time Machine' is out on Friday - June 4th - and ahead of this she's shared something fresh.

Out now, 'my slime' is a spartan yet soulful return, with Fousheé accompanied by deft guitar notes.

Sitting on the off beat - her mother is from Jamaica, after all - the deft rhythm underpins a coy vocal from this phenomenally talented newcomer.

Tune in now.