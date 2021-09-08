Four Tet Takes Legal Action Against Domino Records

Four Tet is launching legal action against Domino Records.

The producer - real name Kieran Hebden - signed to Domino in the late 90s , and released some key albums with the independent imprint.

The contact was signed in a pre-streaming environment, with its causes then being adapted by the label to control pay-outs from the streaming environment.

Music Week reports that Four Tet contests the details of these payouts, and is arguing for a higher rate.

In documents seen by the trade magazine, Four Tet and his legal team state that “a reasonable royalty rate…has at all material times been at least 50 per cent”.

Currently, Four Tet receives 18% for streaming, but one clause in his contract states: “In respect of the exploitation of the Masters and any videos embodying the Masters and received by us from our licensees outside the UK we shall credit your audio and audio-visual royalty accounts respectively with 50 per cent of all royalties and fees arising from such exploitation.”

Four Tet's case states it “will contend that a reasonable royalty rate in respect of revenues derived from exploitation by way of streaming and/or digital download under the implied term of the 2001 Agreement has at all material times been at least 50 per cent; Four Tet’s position as to the precise rate is reserved pending evidence and/or expert evidence on this issue.”

In turn, Domino Records reject the claim, instead citing a different clause in his original contract; “In respect of records sold in new technology formats other than vinyl, Compact Discs and analogue tape cassettes the royalty rate shall be 75 per cent of the otherwise applicable rate.”

Due to this, streaming was viewed as a "new technology format" and so Four Tet was only meant to be paid 75% of his original rate; Domino Records paid the full 18% at their discretion.

Domino add: “Streaming was not, as at the date of the 2001 Agreement, a mainstream method for the lawful distribution of recorded music and was not as at that date within the contemplation of the parties”.

Neither party has commented publicly on the case, which could have huge ramifications for artists currently signed to long-standing, pre-streaming contracts.

Find the full Music Week report HERE.

- - -