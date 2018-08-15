Four Tet Shares New Live Album

Four Tet has shared a new live album recorded in Berlin earlier in the year.

Kieran Hebden is set to take control of London's Brixton Academy in October, playing four nights at the venue between October 10th - 13th.

Alongside this, the producer has shared a full live album on Bandcamp and Spotify, detailing a show at Berlin's Funkhaus venue.

The focus is on recent album 'New Energy', with highlights including a lengthy version of 'Two Thousand And Seventeen' but the producer also drips into his archives for a broad, heavily improvised set.

An absorbing listen, you can tune in below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://fourtet.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-funkhaus-berlin-10th-may-2018" href="http://fourtet.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-funkhaus-berlin-10th-may-2018">Live at Funkhaus Berlin, 10th May 2018 by Four Tet</a>

