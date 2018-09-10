Four Tet Has Remixed Sigrid

Now here's something we weren't expected when we unlocked the doors of the Clash office this morning...

Sigrid is riding the crest of a wave, starring on Later... with Jools Holland this week, and then selling out her headline date at London's Brixton Academy.

Recent single 'Sucker Punch' is a phenomenal Scandi-pop ear-worm, and it's been followed by a select batch of remixes.

Remarkably, Four Tet has stepped in to re-work the track, adding a glitch-heavy arrangement while retaining the innocence of Sigrid's vocal.

Certainly a surprise, it kind of works - equally, it's nice to see two artists so far out of their respective wheelhouses...

Tune in now.

Catch Sigrid at Brixton Academy on November 12th.

For tickets to the latest Sigrid shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.