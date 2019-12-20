Four Tet Drops New Album 'Sixteen Oceans'

Four Tet has shared his new album 'Sixteen Oceans' in full.

It's Kieran Hebden's first new full length project under that name since 2017's 'New Energy', and follows a handful of singles.

Typically broad, 'Sixteen Oceans' chops up an Ellie Goulding vocal on 'Baby' before absorbing baroque flourishes on 'Harpsichord'.

A lengthy 16 track workout from the producer, it finds Four Tet moving between the melancholy of 'Something In The Sadness' to the exuberant nostalgia of '1993 Band Practice'.

On first listen it's a strikingly beautiful record, one that taps into the effervescent sonics that Hebden's Four Tet work can bring.

Check it out now.

<a href="http://fourtet.bandcamp.com/album/sixteen-oceans">Sixteen Oceans by Four Tet</a>

