Four Tet Announces New Album 'Sixteen Dreams'

Four Tet will release new album 'Sixteen Dreams' in March.

The producer is a frequent social media user, allowing fans to gain an insight into his studio process.

Recently confirming that his new album was done, Kieran Hebden has now outlined plans for the release.

The new record is called 'Sixteen Dreams', and it will contain 16 pieces of new music.

Out in March, Four Tet has also shared the tracklisting in full:

The new album is done pic.twitter.com/osKASijVqL — Four Tet (@FourTet) January 21, 2020

One person is already excited:

It's always a good year when Kieran and I release albums close to one another... https://t.co/6WSTrIkzEC — Caribou (@caribouband) January 21, 2020

