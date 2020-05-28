Four Of Diamonds Link With Mr. Eazi On Phenomenal New Single 'The Writer'

Four Of Diamonds are primed to explode.

A pop phenomenon-in-waiting, their music treads that line between underground acceptance and glorious melodic ambition.

Pushing their way to the front, the group won't be denied, with recent singe 'Superstar' becoming a viral sensation.

New release 'The Writer' offers something different, with Four Of Diamonds teaming up alongside Nigerian icon Mr. Eazi.

Packed with energy, it's a neat pop burner with a taste of afrobeats, a summer-fresh banger that fans will adore.

We've got first play of the video, too, and you can check it out in full below.

