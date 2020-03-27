FOUNDRY13 Share Indie Pop Gem 'Lead Culture'

London duo FOUNDRY13 have shared their new single 'Lead Culture'.

The group hinges on the relationship between two brothers - Joshua and James - and their closeness allows the two to truly engage with one another.

A project driven by honesty and no small supply of melody, FOUNDRY13 leap back into the fray with a new single.

Out now, 'Lead Culture' is a cry for compassion, a frank discussion of mental health issues in this increasingly fragmented world.

A gorgeous slice of indie pop, 'Lead Culture' comes straight from the heart, which is why it's so effective.

“We want to share our music with the world and let people understand what they’re going through doesn’t have to be alone,” James explains.

“We want to address topics that people sometimes find uncomfortable – like anxiety or mental illness or depression – and showing them that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. That’s what our music is ultimately about: helping people get through their lives in a safe and better way”.

Tune in now.

