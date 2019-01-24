Fortuna Records Sift Through Lebanese Crates On Their New Compilation

Fortuna Records have dug deep in the crates for their new Lebanese themed compilation.

The Fortuna team have been excavating the Voix De l’Orient catalogue, a label whose golden run in the 70s and 80s was feted across the Middle East.

Essentially bellydance themes matched to Western sonic innovations, the results are often weird and wonderful, but never boring.

Spending time tracking down the original musicians and producers, Fortuna Records have pieced together a new compilation, re-issuing some of these tracks for the very first time.

'Voix de l’Orient' lands on May10th, with Fortuna Records sharing a remarkable composition by Ziad Rahbani.

Tune in below.

