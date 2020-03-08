Forrest Nolan Shares Playful Single 'Summer Vibe'

San-Fran native and indie-newcomer Forrest Nolan shares sunny new single ‘Summer Vibe’ after a string of playful hits streamed from TikTok.

‘Summer Vibe’ is, clears throat, sugary sweet. Cruising down the rolling hills of East LA, sunglasses on, Forrest Nolan brings us a track that seduces with its pure naivety and lightheartedness.

This one is altogether quite different from ‘Sinatra’, the Frank-inspired track that initially won over a generation of TikTok-obsessed teens. Responses to this tune range from inducing a few tears, to hoping that it will one day be the backdrop to a glorious walk down the aisle. We’re just sold on that sax-solo.

Tune in now.

Words: Jessica Fynn

