Former Ryan Adams Guitarist Neal Casal Has Died

He was 50 years old...
Robin Murray
News
27 · 08 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 27 · 08 · 2019
0

Former Ryan Adams and the Cardinals guitarist Neal Casal has died.

The highly experienced guitarist has worked with an array of artists, including three albums and international touring as a member of Ryan Adams and the Cardinals.

A noted songwriter in his own right, he has also worked with the likes of Blackfoot and Chris Robinson Brotherhood.

News of Neal Casal's death was confirmed over his social media accounts.

Tributes included a notice from Ryan Adams, who commented:

American artist Shooter Jennings was also a close friend and collaborator with Neal Casal.

 
Photo via.
 
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
 
Neal Casal
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next