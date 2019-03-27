Former Ryan Adams Guitarist Neal Casal Has Died

Former Ryan Adams and the Cardinals guitarist Neal Casal has died.

The highly experienced guitarist has worked with an array of artists, including three albums and international touring as a member of Ryan Adams and the Cardinals.

A noted songwriter in his own right, he has also worked with the likes of Blackfoot and Chris Robinson Brotherhood.

News of Neal Casal's death was confirmed over his social media accounts.

It’s with great sadness that we tell you Neal Casal has passed. As so many know, Neal was a gentle, soulful human who lived life through artistry & kindness. His family, friends & fans will always remember the light that he brought to the world. Rest easy Neal, we love you. pic.twitter.com/Q0ap7jrkUC — Neal Casal (@nealcasal) August 27, 2019

Tributes included a notice from Ryan Adams, who commented:

Oh man.

My heart is broken

What an honor to have known you, true believer. I love you. Go easy

“I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain”#RIPNealCasal pic.twitter.com/4vlj3l2EoU — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) August 27, 2019

American artist Shooter Jennings was also a close friend and collaborator with Neal Casal.