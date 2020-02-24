Foreign Fields Share New Single 'Rose Colored'

Foreign Fields decided to cut themselves off from the distractions of the outside world.

Piecing together material for their third album, the band decided to head out to the wilds of Western Wisconsin to find focus.

Working from a back to basics cabin in the middle of winter, Eric Hillman and Brian Holl wrote each song side by side.

New album 'The Beauty Of Survival' is the result, a remarkably organic, cohesive, and emotional experience.

New song 'Rose Colored' is about looking back on the old times, the swift pleasures of nostalgia against embracing the cold truth.

Out now, it's an endearing slice of indie-folk from two artists resolute on the path that they wish to follow.

Tune in now.

