For Those I Love's 'Top Scheme' Is An Unflinching Look At Irish Working Class Life

For Those I Love has shared powerful new single 'Top Scheme'.

The Dublin artist - real name David Balfe - was spurred into action by the death of his best friend, who passed away in 2018.

Locking himself away in his home studio, music simply poured out of him, an unrelenting torrent of creativity that forges the margins of new project For Those I Love.

New single 'Top Scheme' is accompanied by a visual essay, and it's an unflinching look at the reality of life for working class people in Ireland.

A song that deals with fractured families, poor housing, and the lack of opportunity that still impinges upon Irish life, 'Top Scheme' is a stark reminder of the daily struggle to survive that so many go through.

He comments...

"I wrote 'Top Scheme' to directly spit in the face of the state, the banks, and those that continue to socially cripple the less fortunate without ever looking at the world we have been forced to live and grow within. It sits within a wider group of songs that look at the social alienation of the working class and how that continues to haunt us as we grow older.”

Part of an incoming nine track album, 'Top Scheme' is a brutal, wise, and poetic depiction of communities that are often pushed to the sidelines.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.