Footsie Spars With Jme On 'Pepper Stew'

Aitch may well have his doubts, but grime will never be a stranger to the Clash stereo.

Grime OG Footsie is on the war path right now, focussing on his next project and sharing some new music.

'Pepper Stew' is out now, and production has that day-glo cartoonish energy that defined grime's first wave.

There's a new twist on the template, though, one that allows Footsie to settle into that 140 flow.

The crisp cymbals underpin his bars, before the MC steps to one side for a guest appearance by the 'Grime MC' himself Jme.

One of the most vital figures in UK music right now, Jme doesn't disappoint, adding some extra flair to 'Pepper Stew'.

Tune in now.

