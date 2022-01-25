Footsie Drops 'King Original Vol. 6' Instrumental Pack

Footsie has shared his new 'King Original Vol. 6' instrumental pack in full.

A pivotal figure in grime's evolution, Footsie has led one of UK music's singular careers.

Continually creative, his ongoing 'King Original' series shines a light on his production prowess - an aspect of grime that remains overlooked.

'King Original Vol. 6' supplies serious fire from the off, a 10 strong collection that spans the full spectrum of grime sonics.

'Pure Abs' aims for spartan late night paranoia, while 'Sweaty Betty' even leans towards that sino-grime sound; 'Grade And Grabba' meanwhile, is driven by helter-skelter 808s.

We're itching to hear some of these voiced, but as a creative statement in its own right 'King Original Vol. 6' emphasises Footsie's continued ability to bend the rules to suit his own game.

