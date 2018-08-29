foodoo Shares Genre-Bending New Electronic Nugget 'Carat'

There's some mysterious facet to London producer foodoo's music that completely intoxicates.

Everyone from Gilles Peterson to True Panther Sounds have become enraptured by his releases, with the multi-instrumentalist constructing lavish electronic tapestries.

Prepping a new EP, foodoo is now able to share lead track 'Carat', and it builds from digital wisps into an austere yet beautiful digital structure.

Rooted in melody - that nagging synth line will stay with you for days - it's nonetheless challenging, continually offering fresh ideas at every turn.

foodoo comments: “I feel these four tracks have similar influences that my debut EP ‘Yours’ had, but show where my sound has evolved since then... still taking classic sounds from R&B and Soul and bringing them into the future.”

There's definitely an element of R&B at work in 'Carat', with the shuddering rhythmic interplay making this a physical experience, as well as an aural one.

Tune in below.

