Food Records Figure Andy Ross Has Died

Food Records figure Andy Ross has died.

Andy Ross first came to prominence as a journalist, and is credited by some as being the first to coin the phrase 'shoegazer' for a new type of effects-laden guitar band.

Drawn into the orbit of Food Records by founder David Balfe, it was Balfe's decision to sell Food to EMI in 1994 that saw Andy Ross rise to the head of the label.

Responsible for signing Blur, it was Andy Ross who took the band to 60s leaning club nights such as The Locomotion - also haunted by Nick Hornby - and Blow Up, nights that arguably triggered Britpop.

Later signing Idlewild, Dubstar, and The Supernaturals, the decline of Britpop saw Food eventually made defunct - it was folded into Parlophone in 2000.

A much-loved figure across the music industry, Steve Lamacq broke the news of Andy Ross' passing on 6Music.

Corroborated by a number of friends, the news has sparked a wave of tributes, and we expect much more to come, too.

