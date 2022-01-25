Food Records figure Andy Ross has died.

Andy Ross first came to prominence as a journalist, and is credited by some as being the first to coin the phrase 'shoegazer' for a new type of effects-laden guitar band.

Drawn into the orbit of Food Records by founder David Balfe, it was Balfe's decision to sell Food to EMI in 1994 that saw Andy Ross rise to the head of the label.

Responsible for signing Blur, it was Andy Ross who took the band to 60s leaning club nights such as The Locomotion - also haunted by Nick Hornby - and Blow Up, nights that arguably triggered Britpop.

Later signing Idlewild, Dubstar, and The Supernaturals, the decline of Britpop saw Food eventually made defunct - it was folded into Parlophone in 2000.

A much-loved figure across the music industry, Steve Lamacq broke the news of Andy Ross' passing on 6Music.

Corroborated by a number of friends, the news has sparked a wave of tributes, and we expect much more to come, too.

RIP Andy Ross. Too many memories rushing in but my favourite was taking him into the Creation offices to listen to music at the height of the Blur vs Oasis wars and the looks he got as “the other side”. A great man. — wichitarecs (@wichitarecs) January 25, 2022

Very sad to hear the news of Andy Ross’ passing. He was a lovely man. Far too young to be going anywhere. A tragic loss to music. Bye Andy X — Julie Hamill (@JulieHamill) January 25, 2022

Terrible news about Andy Ross. Blur were such an important band for me and latterly Jesus Jones. Thank you for bringing them to the world. — Travellers Tunes (@TravellersTunes) January 25, 2022

An old friend has died. #FFS

Andy Ross from Food records. I have spent many pleasant evenings and, let's be honest, afternoons with that man and I will miss him. — Misterlaurie is getting eyes on the scripts. (@SICrecords) January 25, 2022

Farewell, Andy Ross — Martin Carr & What Future (@martin_carr) January 25, 2022