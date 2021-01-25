Foo Fighters To Launch Their Own Radio Station

Foo Fighters are set to launch their own radio station.

The move coincides with the release of their new album 'Medicine At Midnight' , which will be released on February 5th.

The station runs for two months, and will hit the airwaves on February 3rd at 5pm UK time.

Programming includes the track-by-track premiere of the band's new album, which takes place on February 5th.

In addition to this, a small number of SiriusXM subscribers will be part of a virtual audience for the release day show.

In a statement, it is said that Foo Fighters Radio will also see the band “sharing insight into their new album and the stories behind some of their biggest songs, demos, B-sides and rarities throughout their more than two-decade career”.

Just announced... Foo Fighters Radio is coming to @SIRIUSXM for a limited time!!! More details available here: https://t.co/pMkyTbvu2F pic.twitter.com/rVx8zUzg1X — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 25, 2021

'Medicine At Midnight' will be released on February 5th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.