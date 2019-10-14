Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Announces New Album

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has launched plans for a brand new album.

The musician has spent two years on the road, with his levitational drum force propelling Foo Fighters to bigger and bigger heights.

Returning to the studio, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders were reconvened for new album - their third to date - 'Get The Money'.

Out on November 8th, it features an all-star supporting cast, featuring Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Roger Taylor, Joe Walsh, Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson, Chrissie Hynde, Perry Farrell, LeAnn Rimes and more.

New track 'Crossed The Line' is online now, and it's a bolshy, muscular return from the outfit.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Crossed the Line (featuring Dave Grohl, Jon Davison

2. Don’t Look At Me That Way (featuring Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson)

3. You’re No Good at Life No More (featuring Dave Grohl)

4. I Really Blew It (featuring Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell)

5. Queen Of The Clowns (featuring Mark King)

6. Get the Money (featuring Joe Walsh, Chrissie Hynde, Duff McKagan)

7. C U in Hell (featuring LeAnn Rimes)

8. Middle Child (featuring Dave Grohl)

9. Kiss the Ring

10. Shapes Of Things (featuring Roger Taylor, Pat Smear)

