Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died.

The news was confirmed overnight - March 26th - with the musician reportedly found dead in a Colombia hotel room.

No cause of death was given, with Foo Fighters confirming "the tragic and untimely loss".

Taylor Hawkins joined the band in time for their 1997 album 'The Colour And The Shape' and became one of the group's most identifiable figures.

Indeed, the relationship between founder Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins is arguably what drove Foo Fighters to such great heights, with his wild drumming sitting behind those pop-edged rock songs.

Naturally, working alongside Dave Grohl - one of the most celebrated drummers of his generation - was never going to be easy, but Taylor made the role his own.

Foo Fighters are currently on tour in America, following the release of their schlock horror / band movie Studio 666.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live with us forever," Foo Fighters wrote. "Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Ozzy Osbourne said Hawkins was "truly a great person and an amazing musician".

"God bless Taylor," wrote Ringo Starr. "Peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love."

Tom Morello comments: "God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend."

