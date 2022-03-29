Foo Fighters Cancel All Upcoming Shows Following Taylor Hawkins' Death

Foo Fighters have moved to cancel all upcoming shows.

The band's indefatigable drummer Taylor Hawkins died at the weekend, found unresponsive in a Bogota hotel room.

Music fans across the globe mourned his loss - an outstanding drummer, he was a true all-rounder, propelling Foo Fighters to colossal heights.

Shelving their current South American tour, Foo Fighters have now confirmed they are to cancel all upcoming dates.

In a note, Foo Fighters ask for "time to grieve," and to "appreciate all the music and memories we've made together..."

Find the statement below:

It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins.

We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.

With Love, Foo Fighters