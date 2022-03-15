Fontaines D.C. To Play Special St. Patrick's Day Show In Dublin

Fontaines D.C. to headline free St. Patrick’s Day stream in collaboration with Jameson Connects on March 17th.

Dublin has a track record of invention, fostering a rich culture of art, music, and world-renowned spirits.

This St. Patrick’s Day there will be a big celebration of Irish culture. Hosted by Jameson, Ireland’s leading producer of world-famous whiskeys, a special music performance will be delivered by Irish punks Fontaines D.C. via a stream to a live audience at The Complex in Dublin.

Fontaines are due to release their third album ‘Skinty Fia’ in April. The title translates as “the damnation of the deer”.

The stream is a unique opportunity to experience the five-piece premiering tracks from the new record. There will also be a chance to enjoy a cover of The Cure’s ‘Just Like Heaven’.

Achieving close to overnight success, the band rose instantly through the ranks, with authentic performances and nominations for awards such as Ivor Novello, Mercury Prize, Brit Awards as well as scooping NME’s “best band in the world” category.

The event will also include a short film about the band’s Dublin roots, looking at their formative years.

Fontaines D.C. streaming times:

17 March • 8pm Greenwich Mean Time • 8pm Eastern Time • 8pm Pacific Time

18 March • 8pm Western Indonesian time (Jakarta) • 8pm Australian Eastern (Sydney)

Visit Jameson website to register for free access.

- - -

Words: Susan Hansen