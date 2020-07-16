Fontaines D.C. To Play Live-Streamed Show From Dublin

Fontaines D.C. are set to perform new album 'A Hero's Death' in its entirety as part of a new live stream.

The Irish band will release the album on July 31st, and have arranged a special event for fans.

A Night At Montrose, Dublin airs on August 3rd, and features the album performed in full from the Irish venue.

Followed by a Q&A about the record, it's available to fans who pre-order 'A Hero's Death' - grab it HERE.

Fans will receive their link one hour before the performance begins (7pm BST). The deadline to get involved is 9pm BST on August 2nd.

