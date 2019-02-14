Fontaines DC, Spiritualized, The National For Ypsigrock 2019

Fontaines DC, Spiritualized and The National are among the line-up for Ypsigrock 2019, an Italian boutique festival in the stunning medieval mountain village in Sicily.

Taking place from 8-11 August, the festival has now confirmed its full and eclectic line-up, which also includes UK pop duo Let's Eat Grandma, Dutch indie outfit Pip Blom, Congolese-born Belgian rapper Baloji and Free Love – an experimental, shamanic duo from Glasgow, making ashram-meets-dancefloor jams.

Many of the acts appearing will be making their Italian debuts, and its quite a special place to be doing it. The mountain top village Castelbuono boasts four main stages within historic cloister’s courtyards, pine woods (with camping), churches and a castle square, just a short walk from amazing restaurants and a 20 minute drive to the Mediterranean Sea.

Since its launch in 1997 the festival has welcomed an impressive roster of artists, from Jesus And The Mary Chain and Seun Kuti to Jon Hopkins and Alt J. This variety is something the organisers are especially proud of. Co-founders Gianfranco Raimondo and Vincenzo Barreca say: “There’s so much terrific talent being presented, that this came pretty much naturally.

“This shows how interesting and diverse the showcasing bands are - it’s really relevant to us and our tastemaker audience. Out of a total of 26 (…) we ‘ve got a nice mix of six bands from five nations coming to visit us in this beautiful but somewhat remote piece of earth.”



Tickets are on sale now .

