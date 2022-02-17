Fontaines D.C. Share Powerful New Song 'I Love You'

Fontaines D.C. have shared their new song 'I Love You'.

Taken from incoming album 'Skinty Fia' - out on April 22nd - it was given its first live airing during a sold out show at London's Alexandra Palace.

A song about Irish identity written from the perspective of an Irishman abroad, frontman Grian Chatten describes it as “the first overtly political song we've written.”

Gothic in its tone, the use of space embodies the increased creative confidence running through the band, with Grian singing:

“And I loved you like a penny loves the pocket of a priest / and I'll love you ‘til the grass around my gravestone is deceased..."

Taking aim at darker aspects of recent Irish history, the song is equipped with a starkly cinematic video directed by Sam Taylor.

A work of quiet intensity, the video features Grian walking through a candle-lit church before it reaches the intense conclusion.

Grian comments: “It's standing in the centre of our beloved home country as a multitude of things are brought to tragic ends in an apocalyptic state of affairs. That's how it feels to me, and what I felt when I wrote it.”

Photo Credit: Filmawi

