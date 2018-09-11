Fontaines D.C. Share Biting New Cut 'Too Real'

Fontaines D.C. seem to exist in their own realm.

The Dublin risers match the corrosive noise and sense of purpose with IDLES alongside the groundbreaking sensibilities of Girl Band, with a dash of Irish melody thrown in for good measure.

The band's new single lands next month - pre-order it HERE , in fact - with Fontaines D.C. sharing biting new cut 'Too Real'.

Part yobbish rallying cry and part blistering post-punk polemic, 'Too Real' twists and turns, shrugging off definitions at every turn.

Held together by that chugging, Fugazi-esque bassline, it matches slabs of distortion to something brittle, clear, and too, too real...

Director Hugh Mulhern steers the surreal video, and says it is made up of "low-brow visuals inspired by Buster Keaton, James Joyce, The Dubliners and Jim Henson to discuss high- brow ramblings of some stout swilling stereotypes.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Deborah Sheedy

