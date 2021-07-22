Fontaines D.C. Cancel Latitude Slot; Band Are Self-Isolating

Fontaines D.C. have pulled out of Latitude festival after a band member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Irish group were set to play the English outdoor festival this weekend, with a warm up show arranged for Lincoln.

Sadly, both the headline gig and their slot at Latitude have been pulled, after an unidentified band member testing positive for COVID-19.

As a result, both Fontaines D.C and their crew are self-isolating, leading to the Irish band cancelling their plans.

They write...

We regret to announce that a band member tested positive for Covid-19 this morning. Band and crew are now self-isolating. Therefore we sadly have to cancel our show in Lincoln tonight and our appearance at Latitude Festival this Saturday.

We regret to announce that a band member tested positive for Covid-19 this morning. Band and crew are now self-isolating. Therefore we sadly have to cancel our show in Lincoln tonight and our appearance at Latitude Festival this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/VolNIAhlm5 — Fontaines D.C. (@fontainesdublin) July 22, 2021

Latitude runs between July 22nd - 25th.

- - -